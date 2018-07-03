Trials at water plant produce positive results

WASTEWATER PLANT: Project manager Chris Lovejoy, Mayor Jack Dempsey and project manager final stages Adam Wyatt at the Rubyanna treatment plant.

PRE-COMMISSIONING trials are ramping up at the $71 million Rubyanna Wastewater Treatment plant.

The single largest infrastructure project undertaken by Bundaberg Regional Council, the plant is scheduled to officially open in August.

In the interim, staff from contracted firm Downer Utilities Australia are continuing to fine-tune the complex's concrete and steel pipes.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the new plant was currently undergoing a rigorous testing period.

"As can be expected with a construction of this magnitude, minor issues become evident but the contractors and the council engineering staff are addressing these through the plant proving stage.

"I'm sure what has been built here is totally at odds with most perceptions of what a sewerage treatment plant is like. This is incredibly clean, modern and a showcase facility across the state.

"Certainly construction timeframes have extended a little beyond original plans, but council feels that the delivery of the project has been well worth the wait.

"The plant is now treating sewerage from North and East Bundaberg as well as the Bundaberg Port area.

"There are no issues of odour and the treated effluent is of an incredibly high standard and easily surpassing the environmental licence conditions.”

The mayor said the majority of the treated effluent would be utilised by Bundaberg Sugar on cane crops with surplus discharging through a technically innovative outfall system under the Burnett River.

Water and Wastewater portfolio spokesman councillor Jason Bartels said the old East Bundaberg treatment plant had been decommissioned although the council remained in discussion with biofuels developer Utilities as to the future of infrastructure on the site.

"Our engineering staff are pleased that raw sewage from the East Bundaberg site is being fed via a transfer station to Rubyanna with better-than-expected gravity feed which is providing additional energy cost savings.”

Cr Bartels said the installation of about 1500 solar panels at Rubyanna was producing exceptional results in powering the facility.

"This is a 450 kilowatt plant and is almost entirely meeting the energy demands of the plant. There are peak times morning and night which do require support from traditional power but generally the solar plant is providing all the energy we require.

"This represents a cost saving of more than $200,000 per year on electricity.”

Cr Bartels said the running of the plant would be under the auspices of Downer Utilities for at least the next three years.

The Rubyanna Wastewater Treatment Plant received support funding under the State Government's Building Our Regions program.