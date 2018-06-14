TRIAL: Man accused of jumping, 'stomping' on mate's throat

A COURT has heard a homeless man already doing it tough was given "a hiding" while out drinking with his fiancee and two other men, leaving him unable to move or breathe without pain and landing him in an intensive care unit.

On day one of yesterday's trial in the Bundaberg District Court, Laurie John Howe, 60, said he'd known defendant Cedrick Peter Jason Yow-Yeh for about one year when his then-drinking buddy "bashed" him.

The Crown prosecution said the alleged assault of Mr Howe evolved after he, fiancee Lisa James, a male friend and Mr Yow-Yeh drank casks of wine together during the day at Alexandra Park on November 4, 2016.

Mr Howe said the park had been his and Ms James's temporary home and that they'd tried to hide their swags and trolleys near some rocks and a shed, with their main campsite under the park's rotunda.

The court heard Mr Howe had drunk about one cask of wine when he left the area to look for Ms James, who had gone to the toilet some time ago.

SEETHING: Laurie John Howe, 60, gave evidence at day one of Cedrick Peter Jason Yow-Yeh's trial yesterday. Sarah Steger

The prosecution said once both had returned, Mr Yow-Yeh slapped Mr Howe.

From the witness stand, Ms James said she remembered Mr Howe saying something "wrong" to Mr Yow-Yeh.

Mr Howe told Judge Leanne Clare he was hit again by the defendant, this time with closed fists, after asking "What the f--k was that for?".

"Bang bang with his fists," he recalled, mimicking punches to his face from the stand.

According to the prosecution, Mr Howe, having fallen onto the concrete following the alleged blows, received a subsequent "flogging".

"I've never been bashed like that in my life," he said.

The prosecution said Mr Yow-Yeh kicked and jumped "all over (his) ribs".

"The last jump was on me throat, (with him) saying 'Now f--king sing'," Mr Howe said.

The jury heard Mr Howe then crawled to where he slept and lay down, waking up the next day to immense pain.

"(It) got too much," he said.

While Mr Howe said the other man who had been drinking with them called the ambulance, Ms James and defence barrister Tom Zwoerner told the court it had actually been Mr Yow-Yeh.

The court heard that, in a statement given to police weeks after the alleged assault, Mr Howe failed to mention he had been "stomped on the throat".

When Mr Zwoerner asked why he hadn't informed doctors of the injury either, Mr Howe said he hadn't remembered it at the time but that he could hear the difference in the sound of his voice the next day.

Mr Zwoerner also questioned how accurate his memory of how he sustained his injuries - which included broken ribs, bruises and cuts - could be, given his intoxication.

But Mr Howe argued "You don't forget that pain".

He said three days after being hospitalised he'd suffered respiratory failure and developed pneumonia, which landed him in the ICU.

He said while he'd originally told emergency service workers he'd fallen on a rock, he "came clean" when he was no longer with Mr Yow-Yeh.

"I didn't want another bashing," he said.

Mr Zwoerner argued, however, that Mr Howe hadn't spoken of his fear of the accused in his police statement either.

Instead, he presented the court a different version of events, which, he suggested, included Mr Yow-Yeh finding Mr Howe lying on the floor, helping him up, asking him if he was alright and pouring him a drink, with everyone having "a bit of a laugh".

But Mr Howe said that was "his bulls--t lying story".

The trial continues today.