Trial halted after juror falls sick from fish lunch

TRIAL ADJOURNED: The NewsMail understands the juror is allergic to fish.

TRIAL ADJOURNED: The NewsMail understands the juror is allergic to fish. Brenda Strong

A BUNDABERG District Court trial was adjourned to tomorrow after a member of the jury fell sick this afternoon.

The juror, who the NewsMail understands is allergic to fish, ate a dish that contained the allergen for lunch.

The juror fell ill quickly after and was confined to the jury room while the judge deliberated on the course of action to take.

The remaining members of the jury were sent home early for the day, with the matter scheduled to resume tomorrow morning.