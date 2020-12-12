TRIAL EXTENSION: Sweet news for Wide Bay growers and farmers

AUSTRALIA’S first seasonal worker trial has been extended by the Queensland Government, to address workforce shortages in areas including the Wide Bay and Burnett regions.

More than 600 seasonal workers will be flown to assist farms across the state, as part of the program extension.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said the trial has been extended to March 4 in response to seasonal worker shortages.

“Queensland has led the way with an Australian-first trial of on-farm quarantine arrangements for workers from Pacific island nations with the lowest risk of COVID-19 transmission,” Mr Furner said.

“In November the initial group of 151 workers from Tonga became the first seasonal workers to successfully complete on-farm quarantine.

“With no significant issues identified, it is appropriate to extend the trial and keep assessing it to determine if permanently resuming the PLS/SWP program is feasible.”

The initial stage of the trial’s extension will see about 650 workers flown to areas including the Wide Bay, Burnett, Central Queensland and North Queensland regions.

“To date, 458 workers have arrived from Tonga and the Solomon Islands to pick grapes, citrus, sweet potatoes, bananas, apples and berries, or work in major food processing facilities,” he said.

“Extending the trial will help address industry requests for additional flights as employer interest has, understandably, far exceeded the available seats on the first flights.

“The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries will continue to review the trial, in consultation with the agriculture industry, employers approved to recruit workers under the PLS/SWP, Queensland Health and other relevant government agencies.”

Mr Furner said the trial extension was one of many initiatives the State Government had created to assist farmers with labour shortages across the state.

“The Government’s $1.1 million seasonal worker package, which includes the Back to Work in Agriculture Incentive Scheme and the #pickQld social media campaign, is designed to encourage more people in Queensland to work on farms,” Mr Furner said.

“Additionally, the Queensland Agriculture Workforce Network assists in the development of local workforce solutions, in collaboration with local stakeholders.

“The Palaszczuk Government has worked closely with the agriculture industry during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure growers can identify seasonal workforce solutions while meeting their public health obligations and will continue to explore all options to encourage, place and keep Queenslanders in agricultural work.”

