Trial: Bundy man accused of Christmas party sexual assault

CHRISTMAS parties are meant to be an enjoyable jolly experience, but for one woman it’s claimed it was anything but.

The trial for a man who is accused of indecent treatment of a co-worker began in the Bundaberg District Court today.

The man is accused of indecently assaulting his female co-worker by touching her in a sexual nature while at their work Christmas party in December last year.

The court heard that on December 8, the colleagues and their co-workers were at the home of their boss where their Christmas celebrations were being held.

Crown prosecutor Lara Soldi said the celebrations had begun earlier that day and moved to various licenced venues around Bundaberg before finishing at the boss’s house.

Ms Soldi said the woman went into the lounge room to choose some music where the man allegedly followed her.

She said while in the lounge room, the man allegedly touched the woman’s genital area and she told him to stop before going outside where the rest of the group were.

When she was outside she went to the bar and the man allegedly followed her and sat on the chair next to where she was standing.

While at the bar, the man allegedly continued putting his arm around the woman’s waist and was whispering his sexual intentions to her.

The woman allegedly turned to him and told him to stop before he kissed her on the lips.

The second assault allegedly happened when the man was standing behind the woman at the bar.

The man was standing behind her when he allegedly wrapped his arms around her waist and pulled her towards him.

The action allegedly caused the button of the woman’s pants to come undone.

Again, the man allegedly touched the woman on the outside of her jeans over her genital area.

The court heard throughout the night, the man allegedly touched the woman’s bottom and also played with her hair.

At one point one of the co-workers allegedly intervened and told the man to stop but he didn’t listen.

The defence is yet to present its case.

The trial, which is expected to run for the duration of the week, continues.