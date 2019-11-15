Trial and nines locked in for BRL next year

The Waves’ Kristian Colasimone puts a stop to Western Suburbs player Jensen Dreamers run last season.

LEAGUE: The Bundaberg Rugby League will hold a trial and a nines competition to kick start next year’s men’s and women’s seasons.

The NewsMail can reveal both were voted in by the board and clubs at Wednesday night’s meeting at Salter Oval.

The season will officially start with a trial match on March 28 between either a Fraser Coast side against a Bundaberg side or two sides picked for representative duty for the 47th Battalion.

This will happen for both the men and the women, and the under-18s as well if they want to do it.

The meeting rejected the indigenous versus all stars concept, which was reported in the NewsMail on Tuesday.

“It wasn’t feasible at this time,” BRL chairman Mike Ireland said.

“The meeting felt it was a possible v probables or Fraser Coast v Bundaberg.”

The Fraser Coast v Bundaberg concept would be the two Fraser Coast sides and one Bundaberg side to face the other three Bundaberg sides.

Ireland explained the probables and possibles concept.

“We’d give everyone a deadline to nominate for representative football,” he said.

“We’d pick the sides on form that the selectors and the coach think will make a Bundy rep side.

“Put two sides together and have a game.”

The week after the trial the competition will host a nines tournament over the weekend of April 4 and 5

All men’s and women’s teams will compete, with the men’s competition to be held in a couple of divisions.

Wallaroos president Scott Robertson disagreed with the decision but said his side would be ready to play if the nines happened.

The majority of the other clubs agreed.

“The clubs wanted it,” he said.

“The majority rules and everyone was happy with it.”

Other things that were locked in by the meeting included the season start, which would be April 18.

Prizemoney was also discussed but wouldn’t become known until the competition structure is finalised and the ­finances shape up for next season.

The BRL’s next meeting will be held on December 9, which will finalise everything and set in stone the trials and the nines tournament.