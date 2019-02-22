Tri club in dire straights - Bargara needs help now

HELP WANTED: Rebecca Jenner, who competes in triathlons, is one of two Bargara Triathlon Club members reducing their capacity at the club. Now they need more help to keep the club afloat.

HELP WANTED: Rebecca Jenner, who competes in triathlons, is one of two Bargara Triathlon Club members reducing their capacity at the club. Now they need more help to keep the club afloat. Paul Donaldson BUN110617RACE12

TRIATHLON: Former president Dwayne McKay says the Bargara Triathlon Club could be forced to close if it doesn't get more support.

The triathlon club is calling for more help after undergoing some changes with McKay stepping down along with Bec Jenner, who was the treasurer and secretary.

Between them both did most of the organising of the triathlon events run by the club with other members, according to McKay, helping on the day to run the event.

McKay said the decision for both was due to their work and family commitments.

"We're not going to walk away, we're still involved with the club,” he said.

"But we are stepping aside.”

McKay helped run last weekend's triathlon and plans to remain involved as an organiser at the next one held in May.

It will be used to show other members and those that want to be involved how to run an event. After that the club will be on its own.

"We've had a positive reaction from a meeting about it,” he said.

But McKay admits it is time for the public and the club to have more members get involved.

"People need to put up their hand,” he said. "The club will close and there will be no races.

"No one at this stage has replaced myself or Bec in the positions.”

McKay was quick to praise the members of the club and said they all do a good job.

But with the limited numbers at the club more help was needed from those inside and outside.

McKay said the club's finances were solid and the best it had been in for years but conceded help from the council for funding would make it easier for them to stay in the green.

He stressed the council did plenty already but more assistance never went astray.

"It would be sensational to get some,” McKay said.

"But the council has accepted us and the support from them in the last 12 months has been the most positive it has ever been.

"When we first started there were loads of road blocks but when we put in the forms now the council know who we are and what we are doing.”

McKay added the club provides a valuable service to the community.

"We get 130 athletes competing at each race,” he said.

"That's more than the around 60 to 100 the Hervey Bay club gets. It would be music to my ears if more people got involved.”

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesperson said road closure requests were processed at no cost and the use of parks was also free.

The spokesman said free portable grandstands and barbecue trailers for events could also be requested.

The spokesman said the council could also potentially help clubs secure grants.

If you can help, go to https://bit.ly/2InfEoy or visit Bargara Triathlon Club on Facebook.