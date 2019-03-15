Menu
Jo Montgomery is a local small business operator.
Business

Trevor and Joanne ring up business success

Sherele Moody
by
15th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
TREVOR and Joanne Montgomery are enlightened business owners selling candles, bath bombs and other luxurious items to people across Bundaberg.

They operate one of the 6556 businesses currently in our region.

A special Bundaberg News-Mail investigation found most small businesses struggle to turn over $500,000 a year and 58.3 per cent have no employees.

In the past four years 2935 businesses closed down, but Zalicious Scents is one of our success stories.

Trevor and Joanne started Zalicious Scents around 12 months ago but still work in their day jobs as they continue building their business.

As well as scented candles and bath bombs, they create and sell whipped soap and soy wax melts.

"It's been a testing time - especially with getting the bath bomb formula right," said Trevor, who is also a forklift driver.

"There was a lot of fine-tuning of our products and we have also been looking for new products to supply."

Building up the business meant selling to friends and family but now Trevor and Joanne are supplying to a shop.

Trevor said the hardest part of setting up the business was getting the website right.

"I set it up - I had to learn how to make it as I went," he said.

"The best part of the business is helping our customers."

The enterprising business owners are hoping to one day give up their day jobs and to open their own store.

"We really believe in the products that we sell," Trevor said.

"All of our products are natural and are good for the body."

