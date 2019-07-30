Treseder up for the fight in title race

Bundaberg's Kel Treseder keeps in front of rival Justin Ruggier in the Aussie Racing Car round in Ipswich earlier this month.

Bundaberg's Kel Treseder keeps in front of rival Justin Ruggier in the Aussie Racing Car round in Ipswich earlier this month. Darin Mandy

MOTORSPORT: Kel Treseder says the gloves are officially off when it comes to the rivalry he has with Justin Ruggier.

The Bundaberg racer was involved in one of the most dramatic incidents in Australian motorsport this year in the final race of the Aussie Racing Car series in Ipswich.

Treseder was in a battle for victory with Ruggier on the final lap, which would have given him the round win.

The KKP Motorsport driver was able to position his car down the inside of Ruggier coming out of the final corner to take the lead as both cars went side by side down the straight.

View the video of the incident.

Treseder and Ruggier then made contact with each other twice, with the second hit forcing the Bundy racer to lose control of his car and spin sideways as he crossed the finish line behind Ruggier.

The margin between the two was 0.11 seconds as the contact made was mostly done by Ruggier as he turned in on Treseder.

It was something that the stewards agreed with as they gave Ruggier a 30-second time penalty for the incident, which relegated him from first to 15th.

"We banged wheels on the main straight and it was scary as I was heading into the fence at a rate of knots," Treseder said before he was able to correct and avoid a crash.

"I respect his speed but we are rivals on the track.

"What he did out there was s***, the gloves are off now."

The penalty to Ruggier would have handed Treseder the win and the round but he was also handed a penalty, 10 seconds, after contact with Ruggier earlier in the final race that lost his rival a spot.

Treseder said the penalty didn't fit the crime.

"I find it incredibly hard to swallow as it was a love tap," he said.

"I don't understand how a penalty can be handed for that when in other categories like Supercars nothing is done."

The positive is that the result for the weekend now puts Treseder within striking distance of his first ever title.

He finished third for the round with Ruggier finishing in sixth.

The points for the round, which doubled after Treseder used his joker card, now put him five points behind Ruggier for the lead and second overall.

"The weekend was good, we had speed," he said.

"It would have been better if we had won the round but it's good news for the championship and a good story for us."

Treseder said he had no regrets about the move and would do it all again to keep himself in the title hunt.

He is going for broke now.

"If it was turn one at Tailem Bend (next round) in the first race and there was an opportunity I'd do it all again," he said.

"We're still well and truly in it and we're going all out to reduce the points gap."

Treseder has three more rounds to go in the title with the next round to be held in Tailem Bend, South Australia, from August 23-25.