Treseder prepared to go for broke in pursuit of Aussie Racing Cars title

Bundaberg's Kel Treseder keeps in front of rival Justin Ruggier in the Aussie Racing Car round in Ipswich in July 2019.

Bundaberg's Kel Treseder keeps in front of rival Justin Ruggier in the Aussie Racing Car round in Ipswich in July 2019.

MOTORSPORT: Bundaberg’s Kel Treseder knows he’s a long shot to win the Aussie Racing Cars title this year.

But he knows anything can happen in the final two rounds of the series, so he isn’t giving up.

The KKP Motorsport driver heads into the penultimate round of the series on the Gold Coast this weekend 12 points behind leader Justin Ruggier.

Treseder over the next two rounds will need to finish at least 12 places higher combined than Ruggier to claim the title.

So Ruggier either needs to have a poor round or finish lower than seventh in each round.

“It’s not over, but it’s a tough ask,” Treseder said.

“We’re going to give it our all.”

Treseder knows all to well that anything can happen and comebacks can happen.

He gained seven points on James Duckworth in the 2017 series in the final two rounds, to fall short of winning the title by one point.

In 2016, he lost 12 points himself in the final two rounds to go from a winning position to third in the title race.

“I’ve had it, it’s gone pear shaped on a dime,” Treseder said.

“It’s 12 points, he (Ruggier) only has to have an off week and literally we’re level.”

Treseder said he was going to enjoy the weekend, at one of his home events, and see what happens from there.

“It’s really busy this period,” he said.

“But we’ve done enough for the car to have a good finish.”

The meet starts tomorrow with practice, qualifying and a race during the day.