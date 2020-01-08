Treseder leaves championship, but not done with racing yet

Kel Treseder with his trophies at the Ipswich V8 Raceday in 2016.

Kel Treseder with his trophies at the Ipswich V8 Raceday in 2016.

BUNDABERG'S Kel Treseder has announced he won't be racing full time in this year's Aussie Racing Car championship or at the Bathurst 12 Hour, but he definitely won't be leaving motorsport just yet.

Treseder made the announcement via Facebook late this morning, saying that although it was a difficult decision, he would only be racing on a limited schedule moving forward.

Speaking to the NewsMail, he said while it was disappointing to not walk away with an overall championship win, he would walk away satisfied with his roughly 30 race wins and 14 round wins.

"It's good to quit while you're fast too, just quietly - I'm not getting any younger," he laughed.

While the decision was something he had to think on for some time, he knew his full-time racing career had come to a close.

"I definitely had to mull it over for a while because you finish the racing season and you're still hyped up about racing," he said.

"And then of course going over the Christmas period I thought a number of times 'typically this year I'm feeling revved up and ready to go again' - and I just didn't feel it."

He said it was no secret that racing at a Supercars level full-time was a huge commitment, but he wasn't done with the motorsports world just yet.

"That doesn't mean we'll finish, we'll certainly compete in a couple of rounds if it makes sense and if it fits in - but from a full-time perspective, that'll be us," he said.

His announcement comes less than two weeks before entries are finalised for the Bathurst 12-Hour race next month.

"That's why I had to get that post out today - because Aussie Cars as a category are pushing us for an answer and an entry which is circa 12 days away," he said.

"I had to make the call publicly today, so it was a little bit rushed but it is what it is."

But Treseder isn't giving up on driving fast and is looking forward to what the future has in store for him.

"I still enjoy the drive - I can't see me stepping away cold turkey and never driving or racing a car or kart again," he said.

"I think for me it's more about relieving some of that full-time pressure. Who knows what the future is?

"To be honest, I've never really come into a year where I haven't had a full-time racing schedule in the 15 to 20-plus years I've been doing it between cars and karts."

He said the support of Bundaberg and the community over the years had been absolutely fantastic, as well as the help of the owners of KKP Motorsport, Ray and Keryn Fulcher.

"The support of them to travel around the country for 15-odd years has been phenomenal," Treseder said.

"To do all that based out of Bundy deserves a shout out - particularly on a national scale."