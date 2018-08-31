Treseder is still alive in title hunt

MOTORSPORT: Bundaberg's Kel Treseder still has plenty of work to do to win the Aussie Racing Car championship this year.

But he is closer to the leader after the latest round of the series at Tailem Bend last weekend.

The KKP Motorsport driver finished third in the fourth round of the series at the venue, which held the championship for the first time since the track opened earlier this year.

Treseder finished behind South Australian Joel Heinrich who won the round ahead of Justin Ruggier (2nd).

The former karter started the weekend with fourth in qualifying before moving up one position to third in the opening race of the round, which was interrupted with multiple crashes.

Treseder repeated the result in race two on Saturday before fighting his way to fourth in the third race after starting race three in eighth with a top-10 reverse grid race.

The Team Navy driver then finished third in the final race.

Treseder had pace for most of the weekend but was no match for Heinrich who used his local track knowledge to win all four races.

Importantly, Treseder finished ahead of championship leader Kyle Ensbey who finished fourth for the round.

Ensbey, once points have been updated, now leads the title race on 244 ahead of Heinrich on 242 and Treseder on 239.

Treseder is five points behind with two rounds to go.

This time last year he was 10 behind before storming home to finish one point behind champion James Duckworth.

The 34-year-old will favour his chances of winning this year if he can do well in the final two rounds.

The next round of the championship is at Sydney Motorsport Park on September 21 to 23 before the final round is held on the Gold Coast in October.