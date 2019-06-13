Treseder hopes to have last laugh in Darwin this week

MOTORSPORT: Bundaberg's Kel Treseder says the joker could come out to play in the latest round of the Aussie Racing Cars.

Treseder heads north to Darwin for the latest round in the series after a two-month break.

The joker is a new rule introduced by the category to allow drivers to score double points in one of the championship rounds this season.

Drivers need to ideally pick the round they think will allow them to score the most points to take advantage of it.

Treseder is currently fifth in the standings and is the first of those that haven't used it in the title race.

He is currently 56 points behind Justin Ruggier, the series leader, who got the perfect score in the last round of the series with double points.

Treseder admits Ruggier's success may have played his hand.

"We'd like to use it if we can, there won't be much weather in Darwin this weekend,” he said.

"We'll assess after practice.

"We've seen other competitors use it so it might be time to roll the dice.”

The KKP Motorsport driver is also keen to use it after potentially unlocking some speed after the time off allowed the team to look at the car.

"We feel there is much improvement in corner speed,” he said.

"Our car also got a lot of maintenance during the break.

"From my side though it is good to go racing again.”

Treseder will start his weekend today with practice and qualifying.

Races start tomorrow with four to be held this weekend.