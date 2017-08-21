Treseder has season best result in Sydney

Bundaberg's Kel Treseder finished second for the round in Aussie Racing Cars in Sydney.

MOTORSPORT: Bundaberg's Kel Treseder has kept his Aussie Racing Cars championship alive with his best result of the season.

The KKP Motorsport driver finished second in the latest round of the series in Sydney as he reduced the gap to stay in the title hunt.

Treseder is now in outright fifth position, 10 points behind new leader James Duckworth who won the round.

"It's still doable,” he said.

"There's a little bit to play for and Gold Coast and Newcastle (the final two rounds of the series) can be unpredictable.”

The new found confidence comes after three second place finishes and a fourth in the reverse grid race.

Treseder said the weekend could have been better if he wasn't compromised by safety cars when he had chances to overtake.

"It was one of those weekends,” he said.

"In the reverse grid race I put six cars between myself and Duckworth before the safety car.

"He was then able to gain the spots back as the field bunched up.”

Treseder isn't too disappointed.

"We were really happy to finish where we did,” he said.

"I want to send a big thanks to my team for putting every effort in to the car.

"The test session as well around Sydney paid dividends.”

Treseder will now take a two-month break before the next round on the Gold Coast in late October.

It will give him time to make a decision on his future in the category as he weighs up whether to do a third full year in the series.

"It's not really results driven if I stay around next year, a few things need to add up,” he said.

"We'll go through all that and weigh it up.

"I'll definitely be doing something with a helmet around my head next year, whether or not it is in Aussie Racing Cars.”