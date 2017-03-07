Treseder defiant after hard round

READY: Bundaberg's Kel Treseder prepares to race at the Clipsal 500.

MOTORSPORT: Bundaberg's Kel Treseder has vowed not to give up on the Aussie Racing Car championship after enduring another tough round at the Clipsal 500.

Competing in the first round of the championship, two mistakes robbed the KKP Motorsport driver of a perfect start to the year.

Starting with pole for race one, the weekend took a turn for the worse despite winning the opening race.

Inconsistent speed after a safety car restart on the final lap handed Treseder a 28-second penalty and 25th.

The meet was then compounded with a 22-second penalty in the final race after turning around fellow driver Craig Woods.

Despite crossing the line in first again he was moved back to 12th by the penalty.

Those results made it frustrating because Treseder had the quickest car in the field.

Winning race three and storming to fourth in race two from 25th, Treseder also broke the Clipsal 500 lap record in race three that had stood for 11 years.

"We had a good package and I can't thank the team enough,” he said.

"I deserved the penalties placed on me and they were my errors.”

But Treseder was disappointed they ruined his weekend given the consistency needed in a championship.

"Of course if you do the crime, you do the time,” he said.

"But the severity of the penalties were overwhelming.”

Treseder is now ninth in the standings, 43 points behind defending champion James Duckworth.

"All you can do is put your best foot forward,” he said.

"We are good enough to come home with a wet sail.

"It's a long year.”

The next round of the championship is in Tasmania next month.