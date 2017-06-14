Trendy new cafe opens in Bundy

THE TABLE: Jen and Alex Cameron inside their Water Street premises.

IT IS the product of "a lot of sleepless nights and hard work”, but popular Bundy catering company Water Street Kitchen now has a shopfront.

Step inside The Table and you're greeted by a light, airy decor with moody floral wallpaper, fresh flowers for sale, colourful salads and cakes.

Walkervale just got an injection of cool thanks to owners Alex and Jen Cameron, who decided they were done "hiding behind a website” and overhauled their corner building.

"We had the catering company for 12 months... but there was nowhere someone could come and touch and feel our product,” Mr Cameron said.

The centrepiece is 14-seat table set in a back room that can be hired out for functions.

During the day it is a communal table for cafe diners, and the whole venue can be hired out for up to 20 people.

The menu is "designed to be very casual” with two or three items each day, Mrs Cameron said, as well as Single O coffee from Sydney.

The hot food ranges from Japanese curry to sausage rolls, inspired by whatever chef Alex has been cooking at home.

"It's things we like eating, our flavours of the month - we've killed the katsu curry at home,” Mrs Cameron laughed.

It is fully licensed and the couple is putting together a wine list "with plenty of bubbles”.

Twelve months ago they hadn't dreamed of making the leap so soon, Mr Cameron said.

"But there's no perfect time. If you keep waiting for the perfect time you'll never do it.”

The Table is open Monday to Friday, 7am-2pm at 85 Water St.

Phone 0422 038 422.