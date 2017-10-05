Tremaine to live on in team's jersey

CELEBRATE: Turtles players enjoy winning their seventh straight Spring Cup. They aim for their eighth this season.

UNION: He might not be playing tomorrow night but former Turtle Tremaine Tairawhiti will be with the team every step of the way.

The Turtles Brothers will start its campaign for an eighth straight Spring Cup against the Pythons in a grand final replay at The Waves Sports Ground.

It will be the first time the teams have played since Tairawhiti died just over a day after the grand final.

Tairawhiti, 17, was killed when he was after being hit by a train at a North Bundaberg railway crossing in the early hours of the morning in February this year.

"This morning we lost a member of our family," coach Luke McCloskey wrote on the team's Facebook page at the time.

"He's got one of the most infectious smiles and pound for pound one of the toughest young men going around," McCloskey wrote.

"It's with an empty heart and tears flowing, that the Turtles pass on our deepest condolences...We are all shattered by what's happened."

To commemorate his life the teams will have a minutes silence with the Turtles Brothers also celebrating his life with their jersey this season.

"Our number nine in the open side will be retired for two seasons," Turtles Brothers coach Luke McCloskey said.

"It will be replaced by a T to represent Tremaine."

McCloskey described the off-season as a 'hell of a year' and admitted the football couldn't come quick enough for the side.

McCloskey has been proud of how the side has come together through it all.

"We're a close unit and the majority have been together for a long time," he said.

"We've had a couple of player movements as well and the loss of Jake Zaina to Victoria will be hard to replace.

"But we've signed Alex Fawdry who has moved to the region."

The side is wary as well that other teams will be out to get them.

"The gap has closed again this year," McCloskey said.

"We have a good blend of youth and experience and we know our strengths and weaknesses.

"We've had the ability to dig ourselves into positions to win and we're confident of doing it again."

The Pythons have also had change in the off-season with former coach Victor Nio replaced by Gary Maroney.

Andrew Filo will join him and coach the backs.

"We've made a focus on recruiting locals rather than internationals to the team," Filo said.

"It will be a tough and physical game against the Turtles and emotional as well.

Filo said they will also put its rivalry aside to celebrate the life of Tairawhiti.

"We'll be there in full support of the Turtles, Tremaine and his family," he said.

"We want to give our respects to him."

The game starts at 6.30pm.