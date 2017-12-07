Menu
Trees to help turtles

Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort helping the turtles.
Emma Reid
by

DONATIONS from guests at Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort during the first six months of the resort's carbon offset program will have 1700 trees planted.

The native trees

will be planted by partner organisation Greenfleet in Barolin Nature Reserve, adjacent to the Mon Repos Turtle Rookery, Bundaberg.

Over their lifetime, these trees will offset more than 450 tonnes of carbon from flights to and from Lady Elliot Island.

They will form part of a "green curtain” to protect nesting turtles and turtle hatchlings at Mon Repos from disturbance and disorientation due to artificial light.

Barolin Nature Reserve is particularly important to Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort due to its connection to the Mon Repos Turtle Rookery, which plays a significant role in the Great Barrier Reef ecosystem and life cycle of turtles.

Topics:  bundaberg carbon offset lady elliot island mon repos turtles

