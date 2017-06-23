Trees set to make statement into town

AVENUE: The new avenue of crows ash trees is being planted on Childers Rd next to Bundaberg Airport.

AN AVENUE of trees is being planted on the main road into Bundy to provide what Bundaberg Regional Council says will be a more impressive entrance statement into the city.

Council environment and natural areas spokesman Bill Trevor said over the past week council staff had been removing all palm trees along Childers Rd, many which had struggled to survive.

"The old Washington palms have been taken out, mulched and the area prepared for the planting of 44 crows ash trees,” Cr Trevor said.

"Obviously this is a long-term project to beautify the entrance to Bundaberg with a variety of tree that is resilient and has the potential to create an impressive avenue.

Cr Trevor said removal of the palms had already significantly improved look of the area, adjacent to Bundaberg Airport.

"The new trees, which are quite advanced, are being planted in a quality organic mix and suitably mulched.

"The installation of an irrigation system will ensure regular watering to aid the survival of the new plantings.”

The work is expected to be completed before the end of the month.

"I think there has been a general community perception that the entrance statement to our community was a little underwhelming and something a little more appealing to the eye was required,” Cr Trevor daid.

The new trees are being planted next to existing trees, commonly called yellow poinciana.

Cr Trevor said once the new trees had established themselves and achieved some visual dominance the secondary trees would also be removed.

"The new plantings have been made close to the airport fence with the location cleared by aviation authorities.

"There is also significant road reserve that will allow for any future widening of the roadway without impacting the location of the trees.”