Trees down and flooding in homes as storm threat continues

AFTERMATH: Last night at gin gin we had wooper of a storm power out for 15hrs no phone service and looks like we r in for more, trees down out here here r some photos of our yard, very lucky no one got hurt.

AFTERMATH: Last night at gin gin we had wooper of a storm power out for 15hrs no phone service and looks like we r in for more, trees down out here here r some photos of our yard, very lucky no one got hurt. Caroline Mitchell

THE Bundaberg region has been thrashed by thunderstorms for the first day of 2018 and it looks like there's more to come.

One of the hardest places hit was Gin Gin.

The rural community was whipped with strong winds and 122mm of rain, causing trees to fall, flooding in low-lying homes and a 24-hour blackout.

A Gin Gin SES spokeswoman said the two storms had caused a fair bit of damage around the town.

"The one (storm) on New Year's Eve had trees down everywhere,” she said.

"There was some flooding in low lying homes, so we were out with sandbags, particularly in laundries.

"We have a few leaky roofs about, but most of the trees have all been cleared up now.”

The Gin Gin SES will be out again today, preparing for the possibly evening storm with sandbags.

The SES crew is urging everyone to be wary of flash flooding - don't walk or drive through flood water. If it's flooded, forget it.

Residents in Bucca also received a deluge of 136mm in the last 24 hours, completely submerging the crossing.

While Ergon Energy crews have been working around the clock to restore power to the thousands of residents going without, according to their Outage Finder, at 11am there were still about 900 homes sweltering in the dark.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting the potential for heavy showers, storms and rain areas in the Wide Bay and Burnett, Capricornia, and northern Southeast Coast districts this afternoon.

To contact the SES phone 132 500.