Trees to be removed at Avoca

IN PREPARATION for the construction of a pathway in early 2017, vegetation management and tree removal works will be undertaken along Avoca Street, Avoca.

Bundaberg Regional Council Environment and Natural Resources portfolio spokesperson Cr Bill Trevor said the majority of trees marked for removal were weed species or trees in poor health.

"Council's parks and gardens team has assessed the pathway site and reorientated the positioning of the pathway to ensure minimal impact on healthy trees," Cr Trevor said.

"The majority of trees which will be removed are weeds with a declaration status such as the African Tulip and Camphor Laurel, species that have been identified as undesirable or trees that are in poor health.

"The proactive removal of weeds with a declaration status is encouraged by Biosecurity so our parks team is taking advantage of the opportunity to remove them while working in the area for pathway construction."

Divisional representative Cr David Batt said the trees would be replaced with more appropriate species that would perform well in the area.

"The removal of these trees will be offset by the strategic replacement of new trees to maximise visual amenity of the area and provide shade for path users in years to come.

"This 1.2km stretch of pathway provides the missing link between Avoca and the CBD and will offer increased recreational opportunities for residents." Work was expected to commence this week and take approximately one week to complete.