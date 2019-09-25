Tree sit-in by anti-Adani protesters

Noah Neate, 22 and Gabriel Macs-Martin, 19, have suspended themselves from a tree in an attempt to stop drilling at the Adani Carmichael coal mine

A PAIR of protesters have suspended themselves from a tree in an attempt to stop drilling at Adani's Carmichael coal mine.

The pair said in a statement through Frontline Action on Coal that they were 'echoing' demands from last Friday's global climate strike of no new fossil fuel projects, 100 per cent renewable energy generation by 2030 and a 'just' transition for workers to sustainable industries.

"Last Friday people around the world took to the streets in unprecedented numbers. Yet just a few days later at the United Nations climate action summit we hear of no new attempts to lower emissions," Mr Neale said.

"World leaders from big polluting nations, including Australia, didn't even turn up. (Young activist) Greta Thunberg is right to say those in power have betrayed young people."

Last week a group of 20 anti-Adani protesters blocked worker access to the offices of two potential Adani contractors in Townsville.

And a protester recently locked themselves to coal loading infrastructure at Abbot Point coal terminal in what Adani said was one of the most dangerous protests seen to date.

"The threat of climate breakdown is already obvious. But experts are still saying we have the ability to avoid the worst effects if we take action now," Mr Neate said.

"Events like the global marches on Friday show that the will is there."