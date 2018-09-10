‘Treated like s---’: Mouncey withdraws from draft

Hanna Mouncey has withdrawn from the AFLW draft.

TRANSGENDER footballer Hannah Mouncey appears to have given up her AFLW dream after withdrawing from next month's AFLW draft.

The 28-year-old revealed her decision to drop out of the October 23 draft was due to a self-reporting blood test regime taking a great personal toll.

"Essentially, the toll of doing this (blood testing) on my own has ended up being far too great. The AFL has treated me like s---, with every effort made to wear me down to a point where I couldn't continue," Mouncey wrote in a scathing online post.