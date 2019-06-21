Treat it like a job interview: Tips to score a Bundy rental

Looking for a home to rent in Bundy? You need to turn up to inspections on time, you need to create the right rapport, you need to have all your documentation.

INDUSTRY leaders in the real estate game are offering renters hot tips and calling for government funding to aid home buyers and strengthen Bundy's market.

The REIQ's Real Tour bus made a detour to Bundaberg yesterday, with staff running sessions for real estate professionals based in regional areas.

Le-Anne Allan, from Richardson and Wrench Bargara, says Queensland has one of the highest rental populations in the country and, with a decline in Bundaberg vacancies, it's crucial that tenants are meeting the selection criteria.

"It's about establishing a relationship with a property manager or rental agency and that is really the key,” Ms Allan said.

"The two need to meet and it's like applying for a job.

"You need to turn up to inspections on time, you need to create the right rapport, you need to have all your documentation.

"We've come from a very low vacancy rate but it does fluctuate all the time throughout the year and if they're open, honest and active, they will find the right property.”

REIQ chief executive officer Antonia Mercorella reiterated the importance of an agent finding a tenant with a lifestyle that met the requirements of the property owner.

"A real estate agent has a duty to their owner to find the best tenant possible,” Ms Mercorella said.

"They'll ensure the tenant has the financial capacity to meet their obligations under the tenancy agreement, they have a good rental history, they are able to demonstrate that they will care for the property.

"I think in a market where you're competing and it's tight vacancy rates, it is difficult to stand out from the pack, so try and form a close relationship with real estate agents and ask the questions.

"What do you look for in a good tenant? What will help me stand out? What can I do at my end that will make your job easier and allow me to shine over others who are looking?”

Ms Mercorella said regional areas required government incentive and financial assistance, to aid the buyers' market and reduce the ongoing problem people are having finding a rental property.

"What we need to do is be encouraging further investment in Bundaberg and we would really like to see the government reinstating the first home buyers grant in regional areas to encourage greater investment,” she said.

"We know that our population is growing and we have the governments at all levels encouraging people to move to the regions.

"If they want people to move to the regions, they need to have housing supply and they should be looking at ways to encourage investment and offer some assistance.

"We know the rental population in Queensland is constantly growing. We're close to 35 per cent of our population and that figure is expected to rise, so we need to see governments at all levels being much more innovative and creative, in terms of how we're going to address that need for housing.”

