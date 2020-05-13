Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Treasurer tests negative for COVID-19

by Katina Curtis, AAP
13th May 2020 9:17 AM

 

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has tested negative to COVID-19 after a coughing fit in parliament raised concerns.

"Yesterday I was tested for COVID-19 out of an abundance of caution on the advice of the Deputy Chief Medical Officer. This morning I received the result of the test which was negative," he tweeted in Wednesday.

The coughing fit happened as Mr Frydenberg delivered the economic statement on Tuesday, the day he was supposed to hand down the federal budget, Mr Frydenberg canvassed Treasury forecasts of a $50 billion hit to the economy in the June quarter.

Treasury also expects the staged lifting of restrictions will cost $9.4 billion a month after July, while household consumption could drop 16 per cent and business and dwelling investment 18 per cent apiece from pre-crisis levels. It also anticipates unemployment rising to 10 per cent.

Labor said while the traditional budget day didn't contain a budget, Australians would have expected Mr Frydenberg to unveil some kind of plan with his update.

 

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg suffered an unfortunate coughing fit in Parliament. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg suffered an unfortunate coughing fit in Parliament. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

 

He was tested for coronavirus. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas
He was tested for coronavirus. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

"Yet all Australians get today is a cut and paste of what the government has already said and what Australians already knew," shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers said.

"If only the treasurer had coughed up some detail or a plan."

Australian Industry Group boss Innes Willox said governments must be willing to challenge and change old ways of thinking as they look towards the economic recovery.

"Conversations around policy change which were previously consigned to the too- hard basket need to be reconsidered," he said.

"Changes in approach need to take account of competitiveness, productivity, growth and fairness."

New data for wages growth in March out on Wednesday and labour force figures on Thursday are expected to add to the gloomy picture.

CommSec chief economist Craig James said the latter numbers could challenge consumer sentiment, which has continued to improve from record lows when the virus first hit Australia.

"Optimism that we may have seen the back of the worst of the pandemic and an easing of lockdown restrictions have likely boosted consumer morale," he said.

Originally published as Treasurer tests negative for COVID-19

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks josh frydenberg politics scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to access the millions set aside for fire recovery

        premium_icon How to access the millions set aside for fire recovery

        News BUNDABERG could be eligible for the Regional Bushfire Recovery and Development Program.

        BoM predicts possible showers for region this week

        premium_icon BoM predicts possible showers for region this week

        News After a warm weekend the weather has cooled down again, with possible showers on...

        REVEALED:The offence at the lowest rate in over two decades

        premium_icon REVEALED:The offence at the lowest rate in over two decades

        News The Wide Bay Burnett region has seen a significant drop in some types of crime.

        A love of natural medicine

        premium_icon A love of natural medicine

        News For friends and clients at Bargara Beach Holistic Health Care, Rebecca Lang’s...