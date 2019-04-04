Photos of Treasurer with a mullet surface

We’ve all been there. Josh Frydenberg during his tennis playing days.

FOR those of us who get budget fatigue and only light up when we see Julie Bishop's super glam dress, here's something else you feast your eyes on.

Josh Frydenberg with his shirt off. No, not the balding Treasurer we all know who delivered this week's Budget. This one has a mullet.

This is Mr Frydenberg well before he went into politics, when he played tennis and his mates took funny photos of him passed out cuddling his racquets.

As the treasurer put it, it was the last time Labor delivered Australia a surplus.

Josh Frydenberg sporting a mullet hairstyle during his tennis playing days.

The treasurer willingly handed over pics with his shirt off too.

"I can confirm to the house the last time Labor delivered a surplus I had a mullet," he said parliament this week.

"It is long gone now."

Oh, we know, Mr Treasurer...

Mr Frydenberg delivers his budget address at the National Press Club on Wednesday. Picture: Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images

Mr Frydenberg was responding to opposition treasury spokesman Chris Bowen who asked him to confirm he added Newstart recipients to one-off energy payments just hours after delivering his budget.

"What I can confirm to the house is that we announced a surplus. A surplus the Labor Party never dreamt of," he responded.

"The reality is, we have produced a budget surplus and we have provided assistance to those low income earners, those people on a disability support pension, people on an aged pension, those on carers payment, those veterans."

We’ve all been there. Josh sound asleep and caught on camera.

He was a keen tennis player.

And a bit of a babe.

But now that photos of the mullet in question have surfaced, Aussies are loving it.

"Gee, Joshie, you looked so cool, with that mullet!," wrote one fan.

The Australian shared the photos of Mr Frydenberg circa 1989 on Thursday.

"Handsome young man! What happened?," wrote one woman on Twitter.

Another man joked he felt a bit dirty admitting the treasurer was hot.

"A tennis playing stud," wrote another.

Others weren't as impressed: "That is not a mullet, not even a half one. Come down to Mandurah then you'll really know what a mullet is."