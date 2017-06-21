Treasurer in Bundy today

REGIONAL FOCUS: Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt speaking at the Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce breakfast. Photo: Eliza Goetze / NewsMail

THE Bundaberg and Burnett region will see construction booming over the next year with $649 million delivered through the Palaszczuk Government's 2017-18 Budget, according to Treasurer Curtis Pitt.

Mr Pitt, who is visiting Bundaberg today, said that the funding would support 3000 jobs over the next year.

"The Palaszczuk Government is serious about investing in the infrastructure each region needs,” Mr Pitt said.

"Across the state, we are working with councils to build projects that will make a real difference to communities and deliver local jobs.

"Here in the Bundaberg region, we are delivering major infrastructure projects such as the new Mon Repos Turtle Centre and the new ambulance station.”

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the funding would deliver vital road projects.

"Road safety is a priority for our government. That's why we are investing in road projects and upgrades throughout region,” Ms Donaldson said.

"We are getting on with the job of widening the Bruce Highway and building a new ambulance station.

"This road project will allow motorists to spend less time in the car and more time at home with family and friends.”

Main Roads and Road Safety Minister Mark Bailey, who will be in the region tomorrow, said the projects were part of the Palaszczuk Government's record $42 billion infrastructure spend over the next four years.

Grab tomorrow's NewsMail for more on the treasurer's visit.