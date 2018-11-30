Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opposition leader Bill Shorten
Opposition leader Bill Shorten MICK TSIKAS
Opinion

Treacherous politicians cannot fool us with their claims

30th Nov 2018 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KEITH Whiteside of Sippy Downs (Daily, November 28) asks when will voters forgive the Liberals for booting Malcolm Turnbull out of office?

Keith could ask the same question as to why voters refuse to forgive Bill Shorten as seen in every poll as to who should be Australia's preferred Prime Minister.

This is the same person who was behind the Rudd, Gillard and Labor's eventual loss to the Coalition.

Any pollie who plays the role of Judas during their parties term of office deserves nothing less than expulsion.

Their own parties know who they are.

Those same traitors are prepared to win at all costs.

That includes the loss of a term in office as the elected government.

But they can't fool the Australian voters.

ERNEST WRIGHT

Sunrise Beach

bill shorten julia gillard kevin rudd labor party liberal party malcolm turnbull scott morrison
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    BARGARA JEWEL: Submissions to be assessed before decision

    premium_icon BARGARA JEWEL: Submissions to be assessed before decision

    Council News A DESCION on whether to call in the Jewel highrise at Bargara will be made before the new year.

    LETTERS: Bargara Jewel in focus

    LETTERS: Bargara Jewel in focus

    Letters to the Editor Send letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au

    CQUni graduate building a strong future in Bundaberg

    premium_icon CQUni graduate building a strong future in Bundaberg

    News He's worked as an engineer for more than two years and bought a home

    Agnes Water's rescued animals helped by generous donation

    premium_icon Agnes Water's rescued animals helped by generous donation

    News 'It's hard thinking about all the animals that haven't been saved.'

    Local Partners