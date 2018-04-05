Tray ripped from ute, car in dam following serious crash

A sedan is almost fully submerged in a dam at Windemere after it was involved in a traffic crash with a white ute.

UPDATE: The driver of a sedan that ended up in a dam following a two car collision was dramatically rescued by passerbys.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said two people jumped into the dam to pull the man from the car, which was left almost completely submerged.

The crash happened at a notorious intersection on the corner of Hummock and Elliott Heads Rds.

EARLIER: A car has ended up in a dam following a crash at Windermere this morning.

Paramedics have assessed five people after the two-car collision at the Hummock and Elliott Heads Rds intersection.

Police are diverting traffic around the crash site with motorists urged to avoid the area.

It's understood everyone is out of the light-coloured sedan, which is almost completely submerged in the dam.

Two people have been taken to Bundaberg Hospital with minor injuries, with paramedics still treating one person at the scene, who is also expected to be taken to hospital.

The impact of the crash also tore the tray from the second vehicle involved, a Holden Rodeo ute.

It's been a busy morning for emergency services who also responded to an earlier crash in North Bundaberg.

Paramedics assessed one person following reports of a single-car rollover along Mt Perry in North Bundaberg about 6.15am.

A police spokesman said the 17-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle, went into a culvert, and then the car ended up on its roof.

A QAS spokesman said one person was assessed but declined to be transported to hospital.

With roads around the region wet and slippery this morning due to rain, all drivers are urged to slow down.