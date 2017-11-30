TRAWLER TRAGEDY: Dianne to be raised from the ocean floor

The fishing trawler, Dianne, which capsized north of Bundaberg yesterday.

SPECIALIST police and professional salvage crews will begin a recovery operation for the sunken commercial fishing vessel Dianne.

Queensland Police vessel the PV Kidd, along with officers from the water police, the dive squad, scenes of crime, disaster victim identification and CIB will be on site at Agnes Water tomorrow morning.

They will help with preparations to raise the trawler to the surface, hopefully later that afternoon, or on Saturday morning.

A barge has been towed to the scene in preparation of salvage efforts.

The FV Dianne overturned in waters off the Town of 1770 on October 16 with six crewmen on board.

Sole surviving crew member of the Dianne Ruben McDornan and the second skipper Adam Kelly raise their hands in the air as a sign of respect for their lost and deceased mates. Picture: BRENDAN RADKE

Two men were found dead inside the vessel. They were formally identified as 30-year-old Adam Hoffman and 45-year-old Ben Leahy.

The four remaining crew members Adam Bidner, Zachary Feeney, Chris Sammut and Eli Tonks remain unaccounted for despite an extensive search of the area.

Crewman Ruben McDornan remains the sole survivor.

The search for four Cairns men still missing from the sunken trawler Dianne has been scaled back.

Police and professional salvage crews plan to roll and lift the sunken vessel for police divers to assess before raising it to the surface, and then towing the Dianne to Bundaberg.

A comprehensive inspection of the trawler will be conducted as the Queensland Police Service and Maritime Safety Queensland continue their joint investigation into the fatal incident with a report to be prepared for the Coroner.