Trawler makes tough work for VMR crews

ROUGH RIDE: VMR Bundaberg and VMR Round Hill teamed up to rescue a trawler on Thursday.

WHEN you're up a creek without a paddle, local VMR crews are there to lend a hand and this past week has been no exception.

On Thursday the Bundaberg and Round Hill VMR crews battled rough conditions to tow a 12m, 24 tonne trawler with two passengers on board back to Bundaberg after the vessel experienced a problem with its water pump.

VRM Round Hill radio operator Josie Meng said at 10pm Wednesday night they received a call from one of the passengers reporting the problem. A crew assembled and remained on standby overnight, before a team of three set out at 7.15 Thursday morning to retrieve the stricken vessel.

While the passengers on board remained in high spirits, the rescue was no easy task, with unfavourable weather calling for a joint tow.

"It was located between Lady Musgrave and Lady Elliott Island,” Ms Meng said.

The stricken trawler. VMR Bundaberg

"Because of his draft, we called in the Bundy crew to meet us and take over the tow.

"It took about eight hours to tow it back. The Bundy crew took over close to 12pm.”

Due to the rough conditions, the Round Hill crew could only travel at a speed of three knots while the Bundy Rescue 2, with six crew members on board, could only travel at five knots for long periods of the journey home.

The Round Hill crew were again tasked today when a vessel struck something in the water, causing motor problems. The two people on board were okay and were towed back to shore.