29°
News

Trawler left at bottom of the ocean

STRANDED: Marine authorities are developing a plan to remove this 50-metre fishing trawler from where it ran aground on Lady Musgrave Island.
STRANDED: Marine authorities are developing a plan to remove this 50-metre fishing trawler from where it ran aground on Lady Musgrave Island. 7 News Central Queensland
Chris Lees
by

THE fishing trawler that ran aground on reef Lady Musgrave Island will not be salvaged.

A Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority spokesperson said they had worked closely with other marine authorities to respond to a trawler that ran aground near Lady Musgrave Island, including looking at ways to minimise environmental impact.

"As part of these efforts, fuel and other potential pollutants were successfully removed from the vessel,” they said.

"During the salvage effort the vessel was removed from the reef near Lady Musgrave Island.

"Despite best efforts, the salvage company was unable to keep the vessel afloat due to environmental factors and damage to the hull.”

The spokesperson said the trawler was now in about 60 metres of water.

"At this depth salvage is logistically impractical, the wreck poses no ongoing pollution risk, and salvage from this depth could pose additional environmental and safety risks,” they said.

"In light of these considerations, the Marine Park Authority will not pursue salvaging the trawler.”

However, there could be an added bonus.

Wrecks and artificial objects in the ocean are known to attract fish.

With the area known for good fishing and snorkelling it's possible it could become a bit of a highlight for people.

Gladstone Observer
Woman stuffs Oreos, custard and Tim Tams down pants

Woman stuffs Oreos, custard and Tim Tams down pants

"I DID it. I done it, not stopped,” jailed offender, custard and biscuit thief Brooke Reid told a Bundaberg court about again fleeing from police in a...

New plumbing laws to save money on building approvals

Housing and Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni.

Plumbing approvals will no longer hold up building approvals

$37m lost on internet

Top tips to avoid falling victim to online scams.

Online scam losses total nearly $37 million so far this year

Residents' big question about dog park answered

NOT COMPLETE: The off-leash dog area at Daphe Geddes Park.

More work to do at dog off-leash facility

Local Partners