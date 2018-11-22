Trawler footprint findings offer deeper look into our waters

BUMPER-TRADE: Prawns being harvested from Gladstone harbour. The Gladstone area has an 'average' trawler footprint.

BUMPER-TRADE: Prawns being harvested from Gladstone harbour. The Gladstone area has an 'average' trawler footprint. Tom Huntley GLA270313BOAT

A REPORT has revealed the impact of trawling on seabeds off the Gladstone Region coast, in line with World Fisheries Day yesterday.

Putting Potential Environmental Risk of Australia's Trawl Fisheries in Landscape Perspective by CSIRO oceans and atmosphere researchers details trawling footprints across Australia.

Senior principal research scientist Dr Roland Pitcher said portions of the Southern Great Barrier Reef had "average" trawler footprints.

"Most of the area (near Gladstone) has a footprint in the order of 10-20 per cent or so ... for a shallow eco-region ... it's probably about average," Mr Pitcher said.

"There was a lot of trawling going on in the Great Barrier Reef (but) there weren't extensive risks, because most of it occurs on sandy, muddy habitats and those are ... not particularly sensitive to trawling."

Mr Pitcher said heavier trawling occurred in deeper waters, including areas south of the Swain Reefs National Park, which experienced "some of the heaviest trawling in Australia".

"Trawling occurs out there for eastern deep water king prawns and we don't have habitat information for the seabed in that area," he said.

"Also outside of Heron Island, where the water drops off into deep water, there's a thin line of intense trawling."

Mr Pitcher said risk assessments completed in 2007 for the Great Barrier Marine Park Authority, at a depth range of 5-100m, showed low exposure to trawling and low risk to sustainability for seabed habitats.

He said a small number of seabed fishes caught in the Great Barrier Reef's by-catch in 2005 either exceeded or nearly exceeded sustainable levels but by 2009 the total amount of trawling was reduced and those species were no longer at risk.

However, he said general concerns remained for several species of sharks and rays that could be caught in by-catch, even though most were excluded by special devices built into trawl nets.

The report found Australia had one of the lowest trawler footprints in the world, with less than 3.5 per cent of Australia's seabeds said to be affected by trawling in recent years.

Seafood Industry Australia chief executive Jane Lovell said World Fisheries Day was a time to recognise Australian fisheries as "some of the best managed in the world".

"As fishers, our priority is the ocean," she said.