‘My brothers forever and always’

Ruben McDornan (second from right) posted a picture of the Dianne crew on Facebook.

CENTRAL Queensland trawler tragedy survivor Ruben McDornan has opened up about the ordeal on social media.

In a post on Facebook on Thursday, nearly a month after the capsize that claimed the lives of his six crewmates, McDornan said it was the first time he felt he could publicly speak about what had happened - and yet "I can't even find the words".

The FV Dianne capsized off 1770 on October 16. Mr McDornan spent several hours clinging to the upturned hull overnight before a passing vessel's crew miraculously found him.

The bodies of skipper Ben Leahy and crewman Adam Hoffman were later recovered from the vessel on the ocean floor. Chris Sammut, Zachary Feenery, Eli Tonks and Adam Bidner remain missing.

"The families of my brothers are now my family," Mr McDornan wrote on Facebook.

"My deepest respect and condolences to the family. Your loss is unimaginable and you are all always in my thoughts. My brothers have made me the man I am today and are making me the man I am tomorrow."

Mr McDornan thanked his rescuers, along with members of the Agnes Water and 1770 communities, emergency services and volunteer searchers.

"I feel the words 'thank you' are not enough to express my gratitude to every single person who has helped myself and all of our families along this horrible journey," he wrote.

"Thank you to every person, crew, boat, plane and the general public who helped search for the boat and our boys, your efforts have been incredible."

Ruben McDornan (left) and the Dianne’s ‘second skipper’ Adam Kelly at a memorial service in Cairns. Picture: Brendan Radke

Mr McDornan paid tribute to his family, and wrote: "To my beautiful wife Sammy, my absolute rock, you are the reason I am here today, your nagging voice was always in my head yelling at me to keep going and not give up, I feel so lucky to have you and have what we share together, I feel a fire lit under me from my brothers and I can't wait to see where our life will take us.

"My heart might be broken at this time but it is big enough to hold all my brothers forever and always!"

He closed with the mantra "SLUGLIFE FOREVER".