A trawler caught fire early this morning on Parkyn Parade.
Breaking

Trawler carrying 20,000L of fuel catches fire at marina

Chloe Lyons
by
27th Oct 2018 10:09 AM

A TRAWLER carrying 20,000 litres of fuel caught fire at a Coast marina early this morning, with crews still working to fully extinguish the blaze.

Emergency services were called to a Parkyn Parade marina about 5am following reports the vessel was alight.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue Services spokesman said the fire was contained to the wheel house and deck level of the trawler and no fuel had leached into the waterways.

Crews are still on scene as the fire isn't completely out.

The spokesman said there were still smouldering fires under bulks heads which crews would have to put out before an investigation into the cause of the fire could start.

More to come.

