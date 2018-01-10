Travelling musician ready for Agnes gig

SOULFUL: Folk pop singer-songwriter Karrie Hayward will be performing at the Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival next month.

IT'S less than six weeks to the 2018 Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival and music lovers are already counting down in anticipation of the line-up of 20 musical acts.

Discovery Coast Tourism and Commerce Inc have been the proud presenters of the festival since 2015 and say this year's line-up is diverse, with more interstate acts and an international performer.

The three-day party kicks off on Friday, February 16 to Sunday, February 18 and features performers including GANGgajang, Olivia Ruth and The 8-Tracks.

Born out of a mutual love and respect for the music that came out of Michigan during the late '60s, The 8-Tracks are a Brisbane-based eight-piece band bringing back the sounds of soul music from the classic Motown and Stax eras.

Formed in 2015, the group brings its vintage flair to events, weddings and fundraisers across south-east Queensland.

Another musician making her first appearance at the festival is Karrie Hayward.

The folk pop singer-songwriter is making waves on the surface with new single Gypsies freshly released and charting in the top 10 on the iTunes singer-songwriter chart.

Since spending most of her life basking in the tropical environment of the Whitsundays, this songstress spontaneously decided to find the ultimate ratio of adventure and music by moving further down the coast.

Buying a rough van and turning it into a home on wheels, Hayward travelled solo, playing shows all the way from Mackay to Byron Bay, collecting inspiration all around.

"One of the best things I ever did was getting a van and being able to travel anywhere my music takes me,” she said.

"Opening up so many exciting opportunities and being able to collaborate with musicians while camping in their backyard is definitely a life I enjoy living.”

Check out her festival moves at 5pm on Friday, February 16 at the Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.

To find out more or to buy tickets, head to www.agnesbluesandroots.com.au

