Travelling Film Festival set to engage and challenge

WHETHER you’re a film-enthusiast, like to watch a movie on the big screen or looking for something to do with the family, the Travelling Film Festival’s program has something to satisfy and challenge its Bundaberg audience.

Bringing the best of the Sydney Film Festival to regional screens, Festival Manager, Sanam Rodrigues said this year they had some amazing New Australian films, international cinema and even something for the little ones to watch.

“The whole program targets a wider demographic, I feel this year — we have something for someone feeling the aches and pains of old age and then we have something for the whole family with The Big Little Farm,” she said.

“Which I really encourage families to come and see with their kids.

“It’s quite a mixed bag. We want to introduce our younger audiences to the quality that the film festival provides and I think this program fully supports that.”

I think that’s very important, we actually talk to regional audiences and we get their feedback and that’s how we curate the program.

In conjunction with the high calibre of films the Sydney Film Festival has to offer, she said they take feedback from the audiences and curate the program specific to that regional town to something of interest, but they also like challenge their audience.

“There’s an opportunity here for them to see films that they would just never get to see otherwise, and we know that our regional audiences love life and love culture and want more and want to be challenged,” she said.

“I think that’s important.”

She said it’s programs like the Travelling Film Festival which bring that community together to watch and discuss films and art.

“It’s nice to see them rock up to the cinema, sit on the couches and then sometimes argue about some films,” she said,

Two years ago, they screened The Commune and there were two audience members who had been in a commune and had varied views on the topic.

“We love to come back,” she said.

“If you come back, then we can come back.”

When it comes to creating a good film festival, Ms Rodrigues said one of the key elements was the audience.

“I think the major thing is the audience really,” she said.

“(If) you have a good audience and a curious audience, an audience that likes to be challenged and then you can really curate a program as risky as you can push them.

“It’s kind of a two-way street as well, that’s what I think works for the film festival — they see the films and it’s all subjective, art is subjective as we know, some of them will like it and some will not and that’s perfectly fine.

“And that’s what I like, because I like to see two people sitting in the cinema going ‘I just don’t know about that one’ and another one going ‘I actually loved that one because it was so out there’.

“It’s a really nice way to build conversation.”

For Ms Rodrigues what makes the film festival so special is the conversations that are sparked about real issues through art.

She said for anyone with children, The Biggest Little Farm was worth checking out, after having great feedback from kids.

“It’s really nice to have families come in and be part of the festival as opposed to Blockbuster films that they would obviously see, but this is something different — something nice to take home and talk about.”

The film set to open the festival is Ben Lawrence’s Hearts and Bones, starring Hugo Weaving.

The Biggest Little Farm, Photograph, Never Look Away, Palm Beach, Yuli, The Public, Sorry We Missed You, Parasite and The Final Quarter will also be screened throughout the festival.

Along with short films, Prone To The Drone and Elders.

The Travelling Film Festival Bundaberg will take place at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre from October 11-14.

Single tickets are $14.50 Adult, $12.50 Concession, $10 Student/Kids

To book tickets online in advance visit sff.org.au/tff/program/bundaberg

For ticket inquiries phone 02 8220 6600 or contact the cinema box office.