Travelling coffee van stops in Bargara

SPECIALTY COFFEE: Tilly, Elijah and Matt Farmer will open their portable coffee shop, Black Canary Coffee, in early February. contributed

THERE'S coffee, and then there's the heart-warmingly sustainable and ethically sourced beans that not only taste great but are good for your health.

That's what Tilly and Matt Farmer will have to offer from the side of their new business venture - a travelling coffee van.

It's no secret Bundaberg has a flourishing supply of the booming commodity, but there are some places where access to the delicious drop has been limited - until now.

The couple has travelled around Australia for the past few years with two-year-old son Elijah in tow, but it's time for the small family to settle in, and Bargara feels like it might be their next home.

Mrs Farmer said both she and her husband, who served in the army, had been passionate about good coffee for many years, and having a mobile cafe was a perfect way for them to join their loves of travel and a brilliant brew.

"I just like taste, the buzz, and actually working with the coffee,” Mrs Farmer said.

"It's great for artistic expression, I do a bit of latte art, and trying different beans and enjoying quality coffee especially by the beach is perfect.”

Mrs Farmer said specialty coffee was all about the process from bean to cup, and said benefits included healthy antioxidants and a more consistent taste.

"Travelling has also given us a better understanding of coffee... we know what we like and don't like, which has expanded what we can offer drinkers,” she said. The travelling trio has secured a permanent spot operating out of a private location near Nielson Park Beach, but also appealed to the public via social media to ask for other local locations.

"We had a lot of interest for Elliott Heads, the Basin and even out to Burnett Heads,” Mrs Farmer said. "We'll also do smoothies and a few home-made raw treats as well.”

Be sure to welcome the newest brewers on the block, Black Canary Specialty Coffee, when they hit the coast early February.