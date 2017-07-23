Travelling around the nation to show the faces of farmers

THE BRAINS: Cassie and Kim the two minds behind the What Does A Farmer Look Like? project.

WHAT started with a conversation on Twitter now has Kim Storey and Cassie Gates travelling around the nation to find and redefine the face of modern farmers.

Kim as farmer herself and professional photographer and Cassie, who is a graphic designer, said a chat about the perception of women in agriculture and a google yielded a poor crop of what farmers look like.

"The results that came up in the images section when she typed that in were disappointing and frustrating to say the least,” Cassie said.

"The images were of grey haired men, wearing bib and brace overalls and flanny shirts holding a pitchfork.

"Kim is a farmer and she definitely doesn't look like that!”

FARMERS: Carris Waite with two of her farmer's best friends.

The two saw this as a perfect opportunity to tell others that farmers are a diverse bunch who live a brilliant way to live life and bring up a family, through a coffee table book.

Among the hundred farms Cassie and Kim intend on visiting, their travels led them to two local family operated cane farms: Jeff & Judy Plath and Tony Russo.

"The Bundaberg area is such a diverse region in agriculture and tourism. It was great to see not only sugarcane but soy beans, tomatoes, capsicum, zucchini, macadamias and avocados,” they said.

WHAT A BUNCH: Fiona McGregor, Stoney Creek Wildflower Farm, Duramana, NSW

"We definitely fell in love with the climate and are very reluctant to go back to the chilly Central West region of NSW.

"The farmers we spoke with told us of the weather struggles they have encountered over recent years. Hot dry summers to extreme rainfalls and flooding, high electricity prices seem to be putting pressure on running costs of their farms with irrigating crops, but both were optimistic and are looking at various other ways to maintain income coming off their land.”

They said both families are confident the next generation will continue to farm from and are open to new technologies and advancements in agriculture practices.

While they were unsure about the level of interest to begin with, a Facebook call-out quickly changed any doubts and now they are determined to showcase a cast range of farms.

From sheep, cattle and cropping, graziers and station owners to flower growers and the more exotic enterprises like crocodiles, camel dairies and emu farms, they'll capture it all.

"It has been such a fun project and the people we are meeting have been amazing! Farmers are good people who work hard and live a good life,” Kim and Cassie said.

WORKING HARD: Tahlia McSwain one of the many new faces of farmers.

"We do love it though when we are interviewing someone and they tell us about someone else we should meet, like a 101 year old farmer down the road or a young female farmer who is so energetic, positive and passionate about the farming industry. Kim and Cassie plan to travel to the Northern Territory and northern WA next.