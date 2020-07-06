Menu
Noosa Police conducted 280 random breath tests, with impressive results.
News

Travellers denied access to popular Coast getaway

Matt Collins
6th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
A large number of travellers were sent packing after Noosa Police had a busy weekend on Noosa's North Shore.

Police patrolled the popular Coast getaway on both Saturday and Sunday.

In what was a timely reminder for all national park users, up to 40 vehicles were denied access to the North Shore for not carrying a permit or possessing the additional Restricted Area Access Permits.

'HE SAVED MY SON'S LIFE': MUM HONOURS SHARK ATTACK VICTIM

NEW PODCAST SERIES CELEBRATES 40 YEARS OF THE DAILY

Noosa Police officer-in-charge Ben Carroll stated a further eight infringement notices were issued for speeding, unregistered motor vehicle, and exceed seating capacity.

A Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service Penalty Infringement Notice was issued by police to a driver without a vehicle permit.

Police also assisted six hikers who became lost on the Great Cooloola Walk.

In a sign that the drink driving message is sinking in, 280 random breath tests were conducted by police across the weekend, and zero returned a positive result.

