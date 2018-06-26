Jason Day among stars left in the dust after incredible comeback

BUBBA Watson stormed back from six strokes behind in the final round to overhaul Englishman Paul Casey and win the Travelers Championship by three strokes.

Watson carded a seven-under-par 63 in Cromwell, highlighting his performance with a three-foot birdie at the final hole at TPC River Highlands after almost sinking his approach.

The American finished at 17-under 263 for his third victory in the event, and also became the first three-time winner on the PGA Tour this year.

He previously won at Riviera in Los Angeles, also for the third time, and at the World Golf Championships-Match Play in Austin, Texas.

Jason Day was the best-placed Australian and finished in a tie for 12th after finishing the tournament with a score of 69 on Sunday.

Already a two-time winner this year, former world No. 1 Day went into the day tied for sixth - with Bubba Watson - after a four-under par 66 in round three.

Casey started the day with a four-shot cushion over his closest rival American Russell Henley, but a birdie at the first hole was his only one the entire day as his swing deserted him.

He carded 72 to tie for second at 14-under with Americans J.B. Holmes (67), Stewart Cink (62) and Beau Hossler (66). Henley finished a further shot back in a tie for sixth.

Casey was also edged out by Watson in a playoff in the same tournament in 2015.

He described the day as "terribly frustrating" after posting his eighth career runner-up finish on the PGA Tour, to go with two victories.

"There was a lot of fight in there but I fought my golf swing all day, as you could see coming down the last couple of holes," he told CBS television, citing poor iron shots down the stretch.

"You've got to give credit to Bubba but I'll go away and analyse this and see what we can do better in future."