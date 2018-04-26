TRAVEL: TV audiences to get a taste of our paradise

HOLD on to your sun hats, our little patch of paradise is about to make its way on to TV screens across the country.

Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism has teamed up with Capricorn Enterprise and Gladstone Area Promotion and Development to produce a 30-minute travel special that will be aired on Travel Oz on Channel 7 next month.

Together the three organisations market the Southern Great Barrier Reef and the travel program will highlight some of our most lust-worthy attractions.

Bundaberg region businesses participating in the program include C Bargara Resort Grand Mercure Apartments, Bundy Food Tours, Bundaberg Rum Distillery Visitor Experience, Lady Musgrave Experience and the Windmill at Bargara.

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll said the special aimed to show the best of the region's islands and on-shore attractions.

"Our destination is so diverse, you can find many Queensland experiences in the Southern Great Barrier Reef from limestone caves and hands-on wildlife sanctuaries to island and reef cruises, adventures by amphibious landing craft, food tours and amazing local produce,” she said.

Filming began last week on Great Keppel Island and continues south to Heron Island and Lady Musgrave Island this week.

The show will not only capture our magical shores, but some of our more robust and well-known characters, such as the King of Keppel, 40-year island accommodation operator Geoff Mercer, and Lady Musgrave boat operator Brett Lakey.

"Our destination has appeal to all ages, from families and couples to singles and retirees. We have invested significant resources into this activity because we know that spectacular vision beaming to a national audience has immediate results,” Ms Carroll said.

As well as appearing on Channel 7, the reef special will be distributed by international factual specialists TVF London to international TV networks.

The footage will also be re-cut into one-minute vignettes and distributed to international web outlets with audiences in excess of half a billion users.