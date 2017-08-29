25°
News

Travel time to cut in half from Wide Bay to QLD cities

Inge Hansen
| 29th Aug 2017 1:26 PM Updated: 1:52 PM
The development of a Very Fast Train project would connect Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay.
The development of a Very Fast Train project would connect Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay. Mike Richards

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IMAGINE being able to travel from Hervey Bay to Brisbane in as little as two hours.

The LNP are currently in the process of progressing a business case for a Southeast Queensland Very Fast Train network which would link the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay.

A commute between the Fraser Coast and Brisbane on the proposed train network would only be two hours.

Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen, said the discussion surrounding a Very Fast Train was a "step in the right direction".

"Fast trains would facilitate significant economic growth in our region, with the increased benefits that the connectivity would bring," he said.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL HISTORY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Mr Sorensen said it would provide Queenslanders with a variety of options rather than limiting where they choose to live and work.

"It would also address the mounting congestion in our major cities, housing affordability and labour force mobility in Queensland," Mr Sorensen said.

"Many countries have fast trains - Japan and China and many others throughout Europe.

"Why shouldn't we keep up with the rest of the world?"

It was in 1993 when the Hervey Bay railway line between Maryborough and Urangan was closed and since then no new railway services have been introduced.

The railway line has since been converted into the pedestrian friendly Link Mobility Corridor which connects the Urangan Pier to Nikenbah.

Today, 19 services run from Maryborough West to Brisbane train station a week with economy class tickets for adults $75 and children and seniors $37.50, a business/premium class tickets for adults $99 and children and seniors $49.50 while students receive 40% off.

 

As well as being an iconic tourist attraction now, the pier - together with the railway line to Maryborough - opened up Hervey Bay to many thousands of people who travelled to the Bay in the days when very few owned cars and roads were not good and were mainly gravel.The Pier was a former deepwater, cargo-handling facility built to facilitate the export of sugar, timber and coal.
As well as being an iconic tourist attraction now, the pier - together with the railway line to Maryborough - opened up Hervey Bay to many thousands of people who travelled to the Bay in the days when very few owned cars and roads were not good and were mainly gravel.The Pier was a former deepwater, cargo-handling facility built to facilitate the export of sugar, timber and coal. hervey bay historical village an

LNP leader Tim Nicholls said such a plan would not only make the lengthy commutes between destinations shorter, it would also create job opportunities across the south-east from Bundaberg to the border.

"This is all about creating jobs, securing current jobs and congestion busting for decades to come," he said.

"I know the frustration Queenslanders feel stuck in traffic or without reliable, clean and fast public transport (and) if we don't plan properly, we will all be stuck in traffic crawls for decades to come."

The business case is expected to be complete by mid-2018 and will then be made public for Queenslanders to decide whether they want to jump on board or miss the stop.

"This means you could live and play on the Sunshine and Gold Coasts for example but work in the Brisbane CBD and travel time would only be 30 minutes away," Mr Nicholls said.

LNP Deputy Leader and Shadow Infrastructure Minister, Deb Frecklington, said the network would ease congestion on the Pacific Motorway and Bruce Highway.

Such a change would mean a quicker commute for those travelling on these roads.

A glimpse into the history of the Urangan Railway line.

1896- The Hervey Bay railway between Pialba and Maryborough opens.

1913- Railway line is extended to Urangan.

1917- Construction of the Urangan Pier is completed and railway line is extended.

1993- Railway line closes Pialba to Urangan.

1998- The railway station, now used as a booking office for travellers, was turned around to face the new Freedom Park and the Cenotaph. 　

1992- Council purchases land from State government for $1 million for preservation and to convert into the railway line into a pedestrian friendly mobility corridor.

2003- The Vietnam Veterans Association takes over the station which is used to help and support war veterans.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fchistory liberal national party train stations very fast train project

Bundy set to get modern new development

Bundy set to get modern new development

A FIVE-STOREY development containing a mix of short-term accommodation, a restaurant, multiple dwellings and a function facility was given the green light.

Tourist park for 50 RVs gets the go-ahead

The Doonvilla Soccer Club RV parking area in Maryborough.

Council gives project the nod

MP slams LNP plan for fast train

MP Leanne Donaldson.

Very Fast Train an empty carriage says Donaldson

Warning to watch out for debris

Keep a proper look-out.

High tides wash branches into water

Local Partners

'We will raise the money - it's not negotiable'

MORE than $6000 raised so far but a long way to go for special kids.

Our local heroes and the lives they've saved

AWARDS: Cr David Batt Julie Davis, Darren Keena, Mick and Sherylea Gray, Bill Partridge and Craig Holden at the Bundaberg Council Chambers.

Every day heroes honoured for saving seven lives on beaches

ANGER: Falls tickets reselling online for 3+ times amount

Crowds at Falls Festival in Bryon Bay. Photo: Niche Pictures - Lyn McCarthy

Three-day tickets were re-selling online for over $3,000

Netflix doco screened locally

SCREENING: Netflix's Chasing Coral to be shown in Bundy.

Chasing Coral shown to support Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef

Crowd growing at seafood festival

FRESH FLAVOURS: Oceanfest is here today.

Thousands expected at event

MOVIE REVIEW: First Muslim rom-com is a true joy

Little lies become big problems in Australia’s first mainstream Muslim rom-com, which is a genuine crowd-pleaser.

Netflix is making its own cannabis

Streaming service Netflix is developing its own line of cannabis as part of a promotion for a new show.

The streaming giant is developing its own range of cannabis.

Search for Clarence dog with bow wow factor

Melinda Schneider and her late dogs Rosy and Daisy who starred in her stage show. Melinda is after a well-trained Clarence Valley dog to join her on stage for a song during her upcoming Saraton Theatre tribute show to Doris Day.

Does your dog have what it takes to perform on stage at Saraton

Q&A: Lambie in pitched battle over 'racist' Australia Day

Jacqui Lambie and Dan Sultan on the ABC’s Q&A panel.

Dan Sultan and Jacqui Lambie have clashed on Q&A

REVIEW: Kinky Boots is the right mix of high heels and heart

Callum Francis as Lola in a scene from the stage musical Kinky Boots.

AWARD-winning musical is on in Brisbane through October.

MTV VMAs 2017: Winners, red carpet and performances

Katy Perry hosts the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.

KATY Perry's jokes fall flat and Lorde took to the stage, to dance.

The Block couple embroiled in cheating scandal

The Block contestants Ronnie and Georgia.

The Block’s Ronnie and Georgia accused of ripping off winning design

ACREAGE LIVING CLOSE TO TOWN

39 Ghost Gum Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 1 4 $385,000

If you're looking for the perfect home to relax on acreage land, still being close to the city comforts then look no further. This home is set on two acres, it is...

HOUSE ON 5 ACRES

3 Denny Court, Yandaran 4673

House 3 1 $299,000

This great family home is on 2 ha approx. 5 acres Partly fenced This low set Queenslander has been fully re-stumped. It features: - 3 good size bedrooms ...

TRANQUIL TREED OUTLOOK IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

5 Macpherson Court, Millbank 4670

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Enjoy the lovely tranquil treed outlook in your huge under roof outdoor entertaining area along with Bundaberg's beautiful climate. Centrally located in the...

REDUCED! GREAT INVESTMENT OR FIRST HOME BUYER!

83 Malvern Drive, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 4 2 2 $290,000

Well designed 4-bedroom family home on a massive 1205m2 block located in the Majestic Palms Estate. A fantastic opportunity to live in a near new home in beautiful...

WHAT A BEAUTY!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

GOOD LOCATION, SHED, KITCHEN, BATHROOM, STUMPS, ROOF- BUY

23 Grange Street, Norville 4670

House 2 1 2 $169,000

Situated in ever popular Norville conveniently located central to all amenities sits this fantastic buy. The home offers a neat powered shed plus a drive through...

NOW $299,000 MUST BE SOLD!

23 Hinkler Avenue, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 3 $299,000

Situated on the high side of the roundabout near Bundaberg North Primary School out of harm's way including the biggest ever flood in recorded history of 2013 sits...

HUGE 1138m2 ALLOTMENT, PRICE SLASHED!

26 O'Connell Street, Millbank 4670

House 4 1 3 O/A $275,000

Set on a spacious 1138m2 allotment this excellent home is full of surprises! Absolutely ideal for the extended family with plenty of room to accommodate visitors...

HEAVILY REDUCED WHAT A BARGAIN!

64 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 1 5 O/O $199,000

Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated low set Queenslander situated on a spacious 1012m2 allotment just minutes to CBD, local shops, hospital and schools...

RAKED CEILINGS, 2 TOILETS IN IMMACULATE GATED COMPLEX

9 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $215,000

This immaculate and well maintained property is located in a security gated boutique complex consisting of only 11 residences. With 2 great sized built in...

GALLERY: The magnificent transformation of CQ's best renovation

Hardwood weatherboard cladding being used to tie in with the original home on the Agnes St renovation.

Acute Builders took out the award with a classic Queenslander reno

Brand new venue opening in Mooloolaba in weeks

Walter Iezzi is opening a new tapas and wine bar in Mooloolaba, Back Lane.

Plenty of buzz about new bar coming to Mooloolaba

Toowoomba agency to give full real estate experience

NOW OPEN: Residence Estate Agents principal Matt Jesse with son James and wife Jo Jesse at the opening function of the new real estate agent.

A new boutique real estate agency is on a mission

$3.3m retirement living project proposed for golf club

Lutheran Community Care has 12 retirement living locations.

Members to vote on potential $3.3 million retirement housing project