'Travel subsidy all over the shop'

INCONSISTENCIES: Bevan Streeter from Agnes Water is concerned about the red tape in the Patient Travel Subsidy Scheme. Mike Knott BUN230518BEVAN2

AGNES Water man Bevan Streeter says the problem with the government's Patient Travel Subsidy Scheme is that it's all over the shop.

Mr Streeter has kidney disease and needs three dialysis treatments a week. He travels to Bundaberg twice a week and stays overnight to save money.

He spoke to the NewsMail after reading an article about the "red tape runaround” where a desperate plea from a reliable source to have the PTSS changed to allow people who live further afield to use it, even if it was the closest hospital.

Currently, Agnes Water and Rosedale patients are told they are not entitled to Queensland Health's Patient Travel Subsidy Scheme as Bundaberg is their closest hospital, but Childers and Gin Gin residents are allowed to access the funds because they pass their local hospital to get treatment in the Rum City.

And people who live in Miriam Vale class Gladstone Hospital as their closest and are paid more than $100 for a trip to Bundaberg.

The 64-year-old says he was diagnosed with the "life sentence” three years ago and was given access to funds via the PTSS by "mistake”.

"They gave me $29.56 for each trip, from Gin Gin Hospital to Bundaberg, by mistake,” MrStreeter said.

"When they realised it was a mistake they couldn't take it off me and kept paying.”

Mr Streeter believes he is entitled to the same amount of funds people living in Miriam Vale are.

"I know a woman who lives 2km closer in distance at Miriam Vale and she gets $112.42,” he said.

"As her closest hospital is classed as Gladstone, so gets the distance from Gladstone to Bundaberg.

"Some people get nothing, some get crumbs and others get more than $112 - it's not right.”

He said for years he had been fighting for a fairer system.

"I went to my local member and was told they were reviewing it - that was two years ago,” he said.

"How long does it take to review something?”

Mr Streeter said the system was put in place to help rural patients.

He suggests the PTSS should be paid for travel from one's doorstep to the treating hospital, not from the nearest hospital.

Review underway

A Queensland Health spokeswoman said it was aware of some anomalies with the Patient Travel Subsidy Scheme.

"Work is underway to address the recommendations in the Queensland Ombudsman's report into the administration of the PTSS,” she said.

"The work is underpinned by a patient-centred approach and is being undertaken in a partnership with key stakeholders, including consumers and clinicians from across the state.”