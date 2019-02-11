'Traumatic': Teen lifesavers help bring man back to life

YOUNG lifesaving volunteers are being offered support after a "traumatic" incident where a man was pulled from the water at Kings Beach.

Lifeguards were alerted to a 63-year-old man floating face down about 4pm Saturday and multiple volunteer crews acted quickly and pulled him from the water.

Lifesavers dragged him up the beach and conducted CPR for 12 minutes before paramedics arrived.

Queensland Ambulance Service managed to stabilise the man but he did not become concious and has since been placed in an induced coma.

He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical, but stable condition.

Surf Lifesaving Queensland services co-ordinator Jacob Thomson said some of the rescuers were 15 and 16-years-old.

Wave of the day at Kings Beach, Caloundra.January 20, 2019 Warren Lynam

"It is a pretty traumatic incident. For some of them it was their first incident," he said.

"We are providing them with a peer support program and further support if necessary."

Mr Thomson said while circumstances surrounding the incident were unclear, the man had a gash to his head.

Jacob Thomson said volunteer lifesavers have been offered support after a traumatic rescue on the weekend. Shayla Bulloch

"This leads us to believe he hit a sand bank at some stage," he said.

The man was swimming between the flags at the time which Mr Thomson said was vital.

"If not, we have no doubt this could have been a different story," he said.

"Early access CPR is vital to ensuring someone the best chance of life."

Mr Thomson said crews were in contact with the family and wished them well. The man remains in hospital.

The weekend proved busy for lifesavers across the Coast with more than 70,000 people hitting the beach, 200 blue bottle stings and 200 preventable actions performed.