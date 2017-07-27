Trash needed for cancer cure and you can help

MOTORING ENTHUISIAST: Brett Taylor is the organiser of a lot of charity car shows and this year, he will be doing up two of his own cars for display. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

THE saying "your trash is someone else's treasure” couldn't be truer for Brett Taylor, who is on the lookout for items to sell at next weekend's Car Auction for Cancer.

Cars, bikes, and a bit of everything else, will be auctioned off on August 5 at Kolan South State School for the fundraising event in support of Cancer Council Queensland.

Mr Taylor invited locals to donate items and attend on the day, all in the name of a good cause.

After a meeting with the school's P&C, we've decided to auction off anything and everything, as it'll mean more funds for Cancer Council Queensland,” he said.

"Cars can be of any make and model in any condition, but those with number plates should have a current roadworthy certificate.

"I would encourage people to donate an item if they can and come along for a fantastic day out for a good cause.

"The P&C will have food and drinks for sale, and there will also be an ice-cream van, and a jumping castle for the kids.”

Gates open at 9am with the auction starting at 10am. There will also be a car and bike show, where owners can come and display their vehicles, with trophies awarded for best car and best bike.

For more information about the Car Auction for Cancer, visit the Facebook page or call Brett Taylor on 0408 643 904.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan said local support made a vital difference to the charity's work.

"By donating goods to the Car Auction for Cancer you can help us reduce the burden of cancer on Queensland communities,” Ms McMillan said.

"Funds raised at events like these enable us to conduct lifesaving cancer research, offer vital support to those affected, and educate people on how to reduce their cancer risk.”

The event supports Cancer Council's Do It For Cancer campaign, calling on Queenslanders to do what they can to support those affected by cancer

More information is available at www.cancerqld.org.au or Cancer Council on 13 11 20.