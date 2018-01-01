Menu
TRAPPED: Emergency crews rush to scene of Bruce Hwy crash

Emergency services are on the scene of a crash on the Bruce Highway.
scott kovacevic
EMERGENCY crews are working to free one person from crash on the Bruce Highway at Chatsworth which also injured five other people.

According to a Queensland Ambulance spokesman, firefighters were in the process of freeing the person, who was in a critical condition.

The other five patients are being treated at the scene and are in a stable condition, he said,.

It is believed the two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision on the highway just after 2pm.

Traffic is reported to be blocked in both directions.

