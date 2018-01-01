TRAPPED: Emergency crews rush to scene of Bruce Hwy crash

Emergency services are on the scene of a crash on the Bruce Highway.

EMERGENCY crews are working to free one person from crash on the Bruce Highway at Chatsworth which also injured five other people.

According to a Queensland Ambulance spokesman, firefighters were in the process of freeing the person, who was in a critical condition.

The other five patients are being treated at the scene and are in a stable condition, he said,.

It is believed the two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision on the highway just after 2pm.

Traffic is reported to be blocked in both directions.