'Transportive' film and music makes for dreamy experience

WHEN you've been playing in the same band for more than 20 years, your fellow group members become family.

Violinist Christa Powell described her experience playing in the Topology group as "like putting on an old boot."

"The performance is just like going to the movies the way you would back in the 1930s and '40s," Ms Powell said.

"There would have been a live pianist, and we are trying to recreate that old cinema style with live music.

"The visual elements consist of old footage that has been made into a 48 minute video montage from people's vintage home movies that have been collected from state library."

The production has been in the development phase for the past 12 months and will hit the Gayndah town hall on Saturday, followed by the Childers Paragon Theatre on Sunday.

The musical collective has formerly combined a mix of jazz, Indian theatre and comedy, with their newest performance described as "melodical and dreamy".

"The soundscape is very cinematic and is not dissimilar to music you might hear watching a movie," Ms Powell said.

"The visual elements are of ordinary people doing ordinary things, but the music is very emotional and sympathetic to the visual that allows viewers to be transported in time."

Topology will also pay a visit to Bundaberg in February next year where they will also work with a local film maker on a piece about the turtle season.

Both shows will feature at the Moncrieff Entertainment Theatre.