Transport service accessible to all

Gary Bourke is starting up a transport service catering to the disabled and elderly.

WHEN Gary Bourke stopped caring for his handicapped granddaughter he realised he had a lot of spare time and a van that was accessible to all.

It was then that Mr Bourke said he started toying with the idea of setting up a transport service.

“I have a van fitted with a wheelchair hoist and an electric chair that comes out to the side but my granddaughter now has support housing so I don’t need to look after her,” Mr Bourke said.

“I have this van and I am on a disability pension and need something to do.

“So I thought I would try to get into the support sector transport wise for the disabled and elderly.”

Unbeknownst to Mr Bourke to get the business up and running there were a lots of hoops to jump through and approvals to get.

“The hardest part is getting going, there are so many hidden costs,” he said.

To get started more quickly Mr Bourke is hoping to sign up with Mable, an organisation that puts people in contact with a support person in their area.

Despite the push backs on getting the business up and running Mr Bourke said he was still motivated to provide the service in Bundaberg.

“This is a service I would have used with my granddaughter.”

“There was always a lot of things we had to make sure were done before going anywhere and we had to make sure everything suited her.

“We had to rely on Maxi Taxis for the most part.”

Mr Bourke has had to push back the start date but hopes to get Gaz and Lou Transport on the road in the next couple of weeks.

Contact Mr Bourke on 0417 771 003 to learn more.