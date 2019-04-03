Transport Minister questions Quay St bypass funding basis

ALTHOUGH the Federal Budget has locked in $32 million to demain Quay St as the first step to revitalise Bundaberg's CDB, Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey yesterday said there was still a lot of work to be done.

The game changer for the Rum City was announced by Hinkler MP Keith Pitt and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack on Monday as part of the Hinkler Regional Deal.

It will see the Federal Government commit $32 million for a Quay St bypass.

Mr Bailey said he wasn't across the details of the planning at this stage.

"What we've seen for Quay St are a number of options,” he said.

"We've seen no detailed planning.

"We've seen no costings.”

Mr Bailey also questioned what the basis of the funding allocation was?

"While we will look at any proposals, there's obviously a lot of work to be done,” he said.

"We obviously welcome any investment in Queensland, but last minute election-driven promises by a divided and dysfunctional Federal government sounds more than a bit desperate.”

The NewsMail yesterday sought clarity from Labor's candidate for Hinkler Richard Pascoe that if the ALP was to win the election it would specifically honour the $32 million Quay St bypass commitment.

Mr Pascoe did not respond before deadline.

On Monday, Hinkler MP Richard Pascoe accused the government of pork-barrelling and said voters would see the move for what it was.

Emma Reid